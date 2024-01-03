Jack Harlow Bringing His 'Immersive' VR Concert To Meta
Jack Harlow is giving fans a special VR concert capturing his string of hometown shows in Kentucky last year.
Captured across last year's six-date mini-tour No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert is an immersive VR concert and behind-the-scenes documentary.
The special will premiere tomorrow (January 4) at 8:00PM EST through Meta Horizon Worlds, where it will be available to replay through to January 25.
Fans are required to RSVP to experience the event. Sign up here.
Meta teases that "fans will not only get treated to a front-row seat at an incredible, intimate concert," featuring his hits “Lovin On Me,” “Denver,” and “First Class," as well as a look "behind the scenes on Harlow’s home state tour through Kentucky."
Watch the trailer below.
