Jack Harlow Celebrates Sobriety

Jack Harlow took to Instagram this week to celebrate his sobriety.

“Haven’t had a single sip of alcohol in 2021,” the 23-year-old rapper wrote. “Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I’ll never take another sip, who knows?”

Harlow admitted alcohol was “definitely” his vice but he learned this year he doesn’t need it.

“I don’t usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y’all I should just put in my songs…but today felt like a good time for a life update,” he explained.

In March 2020, Harlow talking about recording his EP Sweet Action while sober.

“I’ve just tried a lot of the vices now, and I’ve realized there [are] more cons than pros. Not even in a smart, long-term fashion,” he told DJBooth. "Smoking weed makes me self-conscious, so there’s no way I can write anything confidently. Alcohol makes me bloated and tired, so I don’t have the energy to work. And psychedelics make me nervous and emotional. So, I don’t have a go-to. Adderall makes me delusional.

“Everything has this downside to it, and I realized that sobriety is my best bet.”

In this week’s message to fans, Harlow said he is “prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this s**t to the next level.”

Harlow released his debut album Thats What They All Say last December and has since been featured on a number of tracks, including Lil Nas X’s new single “Industry Baby.”