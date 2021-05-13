Jack Harlow Speaks Up After His DJ Charged With Murder

Jack Harlow has spoken up after his DJ was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman at a nightclub in the rapper’s native Louisville, Kentucky.

Harlow, 23, said in an Instagram Story that his “heart is broken” by what happened on May 1.

Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon (aka Lucci) was charged this week with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting of Kasmira Nash, 37.

Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon in his booking photo.

“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” Harlow wrote. “My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already.”

Harlow said he has been in touch with Nash’s family.

“Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever,” he wrote. “My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

Harlow did not mention O’Bannon, who has been his DJ since 2018.

O’Bannon and Harlow were at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge during Kentucky Derby weekend when there was an altercation and a shot was fired. Louisville Metro Police said Nash, a mother of two who was working at the club, died at the scene of a gunshot wound.