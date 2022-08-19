Jack Harlow To Co-Host MTV VMAs With Nicki MInaj, LL Cool J

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J will co-host the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

Harlow and Minaj are also among the scheduled performers on the show, which is set to air live from Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. Other previously announced performers include BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Kane Brown and Panic! At The Disco.

With seven nominations, Harlow is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X as the night’s top nominee. Minaj will be honoured with the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award.

Canada is represented at the VMAs this year by The Weeknd and Drake (with five nominations each), Justin Bieber (with four) and Avril Lavigne (with two).

In Canada, the 2022 MTV VMAs will air on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and MUCH. (Both are part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.)

Check out all the nominations here.