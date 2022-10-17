Jack Harlow To Host, Perform On 'SNL'

Jack Harlow is making a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

The rapper, who made his SNL debut as musical guest in March 2021, will be both host and musical guest on the Oct. 29 episode.

“HOSTINGGGGGG SNL,” Harlow declared in an Instagram post.

The news came during this weekend’s episode of SNL, on which Megan Thee Stallion did double duty.

The rappers join a long list of music stars who have both hosted and performed on the same show – including, most recently, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Harry Styles and Halsey.

Harlow got some practice on Oct. 6 when he co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is produced by the same company behind SNL and also airs on NBC.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Harlow will star in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump.