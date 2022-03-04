Jack Harlow To Star In 'White Men Can't Jump' Reboot

Jack Harlow will make his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, the 1992 basketball comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes.

Deadline reported Thursday that the 23-year-old rapper was offered the role Harrelson originated after his first-ever screen audition.

Harlow’s co-star has not yet been cast.

White Men Can’t Jump is about a pair of street basketball hustlers. The reboot will be directed by Calmatic from a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Harlow is nominated for two Grammys this year for his collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby.”

Last month, Harlow had Twitter buzzing with his skills at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Sportsnet.ca described the rapper as a "sharpshooter."