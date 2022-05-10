Jack Harlow Tour Coming To Canada

Jack Harlow announced Monday he will play in two Canadian cities later this year as part of a tour in support of his new album.

The Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour will be at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 24 and at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum on Oct. 5.

The rapper’s special guest will be hip-hop duo City Girls.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Harlow released Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour, his sophomore album, last Friday. It includes the hit single “First Class” and features guests Drake, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Lil Wayne.