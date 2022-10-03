Jack Johnson Granted Protection From Alleged Stalker

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson has reportedly obtained a restraining order against a woman who he has accused of stalking.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old was granted a temporary restraining order last week.

Johnson alleged that the woman has harassed him for several years and has allegedly ignored a cease and desist threat his legal reps sent her.

He claimed she typically purchases VIP packages for his shows so she can get close to him and alleged that she confronted him at his hotel in Houston on Aug. 26.

The singer said he is concerned for his safety because he can be easily tracked based on his tour schedule.

TMZ reported that the temporary restraining order bars the woman from contact with Johnson, his wife Kim and their minor son.