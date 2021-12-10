Jack White Bringing Tour To Canada

Jack White announced on Friday he will go on tour next year in support of his two forthcoming albums.

The Supply Chain Issues Tour includes only three stops in Canada – on April 16 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, June 7 at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum and on Aug. 19 at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

White is releasing Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. They are the fourth and fifth studio albums of White’s solo career and the first since 2018’s Boarding House Reach.

According to a release, White’s new albums are “entirely distinctive” and “defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.”