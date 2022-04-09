Jack White Gets Married During His Homecoming Concert

Jack White proposed to – and then married – singer-songwriter Olivia Jean during his concert in his native Detroit on Friday night.

White was joined on stage by Jean for a rendition of the 2001 White Stripes track “Hotel Yorba” when he stopped and said: “I’ve got a little question for you.” He pulled out a ring and asked Jean: “Will you marry me?”

After a little break, White addressed the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s been such a beautiful day, I figure why don’t we do this right now and get married right now. Is that OK with everybody.”

With his mother Teresa Gillis on stage and Jean’s father Brent Markel in the crowd, White handed the mic to Ben Swank, Third Man Records co-founder and an ordained minister, who officiated.

The nuptials went down at the first show of White’s Supply Chain Issues tour.

It is the third marriage for White, 46, who was married to Meg White (his White Stripes bandmate) from 1996 to 2000 and model Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013. It is believed to be the first marriage for Jean, 32.