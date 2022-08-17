Jack White Has Question About Snoop Dogg's Cereal

Jack White has questions about Snoop Loopz, the new cereal from rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, White wrote: “The photo of the cereal box contains the words ‘MORE MARSHMALLOWS.’ More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can't be more marshmallows than ‘before.’ Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say...a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general?”

White added: “That last theory is my hope.”

The rocker also noted the photo of the cereal box that appears on Master P’s Instagram account shows the “un-plural” phrase “MORE MARSHMALLOW.”

White wrote: “Answers demanded.”

There was no immediate response from Snoop Dogg or Master P.

Snoop Loopz comes from Broadus Foods, a company founded by Snoop Dogg (whose real name is Calvin Broadus) and headed by Master P (aka Percy Miller) that supports charities like Door of Hope. Available at U.S. retailers, Snoop Loopz joins a line of products that already includes Momma Snoop pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal and grits.