Jack White To Release 2 Albums In 2022

There’s a lot of new music coming from Jack White. The singer announced Thursday he’s putting out two albums next year.

White will release Fear of the Dawn on April 8 and Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. They are the fourth and fifth studio albums of White’s solo career and the first since 2018’s Boarding House Reach.

According to a release, White’s new albums are “entirely distinctive” and “defined by different inspirations, different themes, different moods.”

There are 23 new tracks in all.

White teased the album with the premiere of a video for “Taking Me Back” directed by Lauren Dunn. Watch it below: