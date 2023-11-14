Jackets Owned By Michael Jackson, George Michael Sell At Auction
An iconic black and white leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi ad has sold at an auction for $426,000 (CAD).
The jacket, which was expected to go for considerably more money, was one of many pieces of music memorabilia that went up for auction in London.
George Michael's La Rocka leather-denim jacket worn in the video for "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" with Aretha Franklin sold for $160,000 (CAD), which was more than expected.
The auction, hosted by costume and prop vendor Propstore, featured many coveted items including Amy Winehouse's trademark beehive hairpiece from the "You Know I'm No Good" music video went for $31,000 (CAD). Other artists with goods up for sale included Nirvana, Oasis, The Smiths, Elvis Presley and KISS.
Not every item sold, however. A Gibson SG Junior Guitar played by AC/DC's Angus Young on "Stiff Upper Lip," and a Beatles limited edition “Yellow Submarine” jukebox both failed to attract bidders.
