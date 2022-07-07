Jackie Evancho Reveals Battle With Eating Disorder

Singer Jackie Evancho says she was diagnosed with osteoporosis after suffering a broken back in a car accident last year.

“They were abnormal breaks, breaks that you see in 80-year-olds,” Evancho told People. “That’s how I learned that my eating problems created osteoporosis. So now I’m a 22-year-old with osteoporosis.”

Evancho, who burst into the spotlight after finishing as runner-up on Season 5 of America’s Got Talent in 2010, said she has struggled with anorexia since she was 15 – sometimes going days without eating.

“In my head I said, ‘I know that this isn’t normal.’ I felt exhausted, moody, tearful, but after a bit of time, I started to feel nothing,” she recalled.

Evancho said things got especially challenging during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

"The urge to restrict what I’m eating, on top of eating because I’m bored, and panic because I have this distorted view of myself in the mirror … it made everything really difficult,” she said.

The singer checked in to a treatment facility last October and is currently working with a nutritionist and therapist.

“I’m still struggling, but I’m fighting, which is good because a year ago I was giving in to it completely,” she said, “and that’s so dark and painful.”

In September, Evancho with release Carousel of Time, a collection of covers of songs by Canada’s Joni Mitchell.