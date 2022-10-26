Jacob Elordi Spotted As Elvis Presley In Toronto

A Toronto paparazzo has captured the first images of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Sean O’Neill of The Image Direct snapped the pair on set this week in Toronto, where they are filming scenes for Sofia Coppola’s biopic based upon Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

The photos have been posted online by several outlets, including Daily Mail.

Sofia Coppola starts shooting new Priscilla Presley biopic with Cailee Spaeny playing Priscilla and Jacob Elordi playing Elvis. #jacobelordi pic.twitter.com/GpDtDbXqO4 — Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) October 25, 2022

A title for the indie flick (which is scheduled to shoot in the Toronto area until Dec. 2) has not been announced (its code name is Domino). Coppola has said that the famous Presley mansion Graceland will be recreated.

Coppola told Vogue that unlike Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the “real focus” of her movie is Priscilla. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland,” she said. “She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world.

“It’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

In Elvis, which grossed $286 million U.S. at the box office, Elvis was portrayed by Austin Butler and Priscilla was played by Olivia DeJonge.