Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Tupac Shakur Poem

Jada Pinkett Smith marked what would have been Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday on Wednesday by sharing a handwritten poem he sent her.

“As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let's remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Here are a few you may have never heard before.”

In a video clip, Smith recalled how Shakur “wrote me many letter and many poems,” including one titled Lost Soulz that she believes he wrote while incarcerated. “I don't think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys,” she said.

Shakur was 25 when he was shot to death in September 1996.