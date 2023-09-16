Jade Eagleson Wins Big At 2023 CCMA Awards

Bailieboro, Ontario's Jade Eagleson was the big winner at tonight's Canadian Country Music Association Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Innovative Campaign of the Year.

Other winners on the night included Tenille Townes for Female Artist of the Year, James Barker Band for Group of the Year and Fans' Choice Award, Josh Ross for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Tim & The Glory Boys for Album of the Year, and Lindsay Ell for Single of the Year.

The night's televised ceremony from Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre was hosted by the Reklaws, who were awarded with Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year.

See the full list of CCMA winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Shania Twain

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Planes Don’t Wait – Shawn Austin

Four Good Years – Andrew Hyatt

Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws

Tim & The Glory Boys – Tim & The Glory Boys

Talk To Time – Tim Hicks

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Shania Twain

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

Tim & The Glory Boys

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Josh Ross

Dallas smith

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dax

Nate Haller

Griffen Palmer

Orville Peck

Josh Ross

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Where’d You Learn How To Do That – Dean Brody

Right On Time – Lindsay Ell

Wastin’ Whiskey – James Barker Band

Wild As Her – Tyler Joe Miller

11 Beers – The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen

On A Different Night – Josh Ross

TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS’ CHOICE AWARD

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

James Barker Band

Tim Hicks

High Valley

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Josh Ross

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

TOP SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

TOP SELLING CANADIAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT

Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws

TOP SELLING CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Dear Alcohol – Dax

COUNTRY MUSIC PROGRAM OR SPECIAL OF THE YEAR

Christmas Time with Tenille Townes 2022 (Sony Music Entertainment (Canada) Inc)

ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Traveler’s Lament – Kyle McKearney

VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY STINGRAY

Float – Tim & The Glory Boys

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY SOCAN

Bryan Adams, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes, Kate York

Song: The Thing That Wrecks You (Performed by: Tenille Townes featuring Bryan Adams)

MUSICAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR (TIE)

Do This Life – High Valley, Alison Krauss / One Too – Dallas Smith & MacKenzie Porter

INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY FLAIR AIRLINES

Jade Eagleson – “She Don’t Know” Wedding Contest

2023 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® INDUCTEES

Brian Edwards (Stan Klees Builder)

Jason McCoy (Artist)

2023 GARY SLAIGHT MUSIC HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Dean Brody