Jade Eagleson Wins Big At 2023 CCMA Awards
Bailieboro, Ontario's Jade Eagleson was the big winner at tonight's Canadian Country Music Association Awards, taking home Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Innovative Campaign of the Year.
Other winners on the night included Tenille Townes for Female Artist of the Year, James Barker Band for Group of the Year and Fans' Choice Award, Josh Ross for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Tim & The Glory Boys for Album of the Year, and Lindsay Ell for Single of the Year.
The night's televised ceremony from Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre was hosted by the Reklaws, who were awarded with Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year.
See the full list of CCMA winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Planes Don’t Wait – Shawn Austin
Four Good Years – Andrew Hyatt
Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys – Tim & The Glory Boys
Talk To Time – Tim Hicks
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Josh Ross
Dallas smith
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dax
Nate Haller
Griffen Palmer
Orville Peck
Josh Ross
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Where’d You Learn How To Do That – Dean Brody
Right On Time – Lindsay Ell
Wastin’ Whiskey – James Barker Band
Wild As Her – Tyler Joe Miller
11 Beers – The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen
On A Different Night – Josh Ross
TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS’ CHOICE AWARD
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
James Barker Band
Tim Hicks
High Valley
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Josh Ross
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
TOP SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
TOP SELLING CANADIAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT
Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws
TOP SELLING CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Dear Alcohol – Dax
COUNTRY MUSIC PROGRAM OR SPECIAL OF THE YEAR
Christmas Time with Tenille Townes 2022 (Sony Music Entertainment (Canada) Inc)
ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Traveler’s Lament – Kyle McKearney
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY STINGRAY
Float – Tim & The Glory Boys
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Bryan Adams, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes, Kate York
Song: The Thing That Wrecks You (Performed by: Tenille Townes featuring Bryan Adams)
MUSICAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR (TIE)
Do This Life – High Valley, Alison Krauss / One Too – Dallas Smith & MacKenzie Porter
INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY FLAIR AIRLINES
Jade Eagleson – “She Don’t Know” Wedding Contest
2023 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® INDUCTEES
Brian Edwards (Stan Klees Builder)
Jason McCoy (Artist)
2023 GARY SLAIGHT MUSIC HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Dean Brody
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Jade Eagleson