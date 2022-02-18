Jake Gyllenhaal Distances Himself From Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Jake Gyllenhaal is removing himself from speculation about the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.”

“It has nothing to do with me,” the actor told Esquire. “It’s about her relationship with her fans.”

Many of those fans have assumed the 2012 song – which was released on last year’s Red (Taylor’s Version) as a 10-minute track – was about Swift’s brief romance with Gyllenhaal. The singer has never said who inspired the song.

“Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that,” he said.

Gyllenhaal, who said he has not listened to Swift’s album, did not mention his ex by name and brushed off a question about whether he has been harassed online by Swifties.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he said.