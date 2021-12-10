Jake Owen Targets 'Punk' Who Vandalized His Office

Jake Owen didn’t hold back Thursday after his Nashville management company's office was hit by a tagger.

“An individual decided last night to vandalize our [Good Company Entertainment] worldwide headquarters for no reason other than hes (sic) a punk,” the country star wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I have all the video footage and even the silly little drawing on our wall that came from his small little non creative peanut sized brain.”

Owen shared an image of the suspect from a security video with the caption “Gotcha ass face” as well as a video clip showing the man walking up to the building. “Oh we will find ya,” reads the caption.

On a photo of the vandal’s graffiti, Owen wrote: “So basically he has the IQ of a 3rd grader.”

The singer offered a $5,000 U.S. reward for information about the suspect’s identity.