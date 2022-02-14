James Blunt's Hit Blasted At New Zealand Protesters

Authorities in New Zealand have blasted songs by James Blunt and Barry Manilow in hopes of repelling anti-mandate protesters outside the parliament building in its capital Wellington.

According to BBC News, Blunt’s smash hit “You’re Beautiful,” Manilow’s “Mandy” and the ‘90s Los del Río song “Macarena” are being played on a 15-minute loop.

Blunt’s song was added to the playlist after the singer – who is well known for his self-deprecating tweets – suggested that authorities “give me a shout” if Manilow’s songs were not effective.

House speaker Trevor Mallard replied to Blunt via Twitter: “We will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope.”

The playlist created to thin the crowd of demonstrators also had an out-of-tune recorder version of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” performed by Matt Mulholland as well as “Let It Go” from Frozen and the infectious kids’ song “Baby Shark.”

Demonstrators have countered by blaring Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”