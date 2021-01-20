James Corden, Randy Rainbow Celebrate End Of Trump Presidency

Late night host James Corden and popular parody singer Randy Rainbow both turned to Broadway to celebrate the end of Donald Trump's presidency.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden enlisted Broadway stars – including the legendary Patti LuPone – for a parody of “One Day More” from Les Misérables.

“One more day with him not caring / ‘Cuz he never cared at all,” they sing. “What a year this month has been / We’ll be in the parking lot / at Four Seasons Landscaping.”

Later, they sing: “One day to a new beginning / Here’s to Joe and Kamala / Politics are dull again.”

Earlier this week, Randy Rainbow marked the end of Trump's term with a spoof of "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.

“Two million a hundred two thousand four hundred minutes / How do you measure four years of the lies," he sings.

