Jamie Lee Curtis Challenges Artists To Do Early Shows

Should artists be doing afternoon concerts?

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is pushing the idea of early shows so fans can go to bed at a reasonable time.

“I am going to just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?” the 64-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter this past weekend.

“Bruce Springsteen: do a f**king matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days – pun intended – and do it at noon or one o’clock? two o’clock! two o’clock matinee! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at two o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Appearing on Today, Curtis doubled down on her proposal. “Why are there no matinees?” she asked. “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is, I’m not going to go see Coldplay if they start their show at nine o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.

“If we filled a stadium with people who want to see matinee of Coldplay, I think we're going to start a trend.”

On social media, Curtis is getting support.

"I'm all for matinee concerts on a Saturday and Sunday. The Beatles used to do them back in the day,” tweeted one person. "Saturday 1pm gigs, then a meal and then chilling at home.”

Someone else tweeted: “100% on board with matinee concerts. I’d settle for concerts starting on time and headliners starting their sets at a reasonable hour. 9pm is not a reasonable hour. (Yes, I’m old.)”

Here is a sample of reactions:

Omg…. Jamie Lee Curtis is so right 😲 matinee concerts would be a m a z i n g ! I already do that for movies 🎥🍿 — captain (@artistofkhaos) March 7, 2023

@jamieleecurtis yes I agree @coldplay at 1:00 PM would be awesome. How about @cher too and all our other favorites. Matinee concerts would be amazing! — Louise Harp (@Weez050) March 7, 2023

@jamieleecurtis I whole heartedly agree with you! We need matinee concerts! I love concerts but like you, I go to bed at 8 and wake up at 4am! 🌅🌄 — Angie_3+1 (@ksssasas) March 7, 2023

matinee concerts would be amazing. i wouldn't have to take off work the next day because i'm washed. home by six, in bed by eight — bring on the dancing horses (@inthefade) March 8, 2023