Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Reaction To 1st Pregnancy

Singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears reveals in her forthcoming memoir that her parents and management team pushed her to terminate her 2007 pregnancy because she was only 16.

According to TMZ, Spears wrote in Things I Should Have Said (out Jan. 18, 2022) that “everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

She recalled that those close to her “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea … ‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor.’”

Spears added that “everyone around me just wanted to make this 'issue' disappear.” She recalled a fight with her dad Jamie, who was “slinging words and tossing insults.”

Much effort was made to keep her pregnancy under wraps, including keeping it a secret from her sister Britney Spears. “I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time,” Jamie Lynn wrote, as per TMZ. “To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”

Spears and then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge welcomed daughter Maddie in June 2008. She had another daughter, Ivey, in 2018 with husband Jamie Watson.