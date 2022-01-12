Jamie Lynn Spears Says She's 'Only Ever Loved, Supported' Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears says she doesn’t understand why there is a rift between her and big sister Britney.

“I love my sister,” the 30-year-old said in an interview that aired on GMA on Wednesday. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now.”

Jamie Lynn described herself as Britney’s “biggest supporter” and said “when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family.

“If it's going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Jamie Lynn said she was pleased when the conservatorship Britney was under for 13 years was ended in November and said it’s not fair to speculate on her sister’s current state of mind.