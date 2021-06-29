Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out In Support Of Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share an impassioned video message.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” said the 30-year-old actress-singer. “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in [Britney’s] life as a sister.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Jamie Lynn explained why she was breaking her silence on the conservatorship her older sister has been under since 2008. Last week, Britney told a judge she wants out of the conservatorship, which she described as abusive.

“I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” said Jamie Lynn. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn said she was “speaking for myself” and that unlike their father Jamie, who is co-conservator of Britney’s finances and estate, she has nothing to lose or gain.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before,” she said.

Jamie Lynn said she was pleased that Britney asked Judge Brenda Penny for the right to hire her own lawyer.

“If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars – or whatever the hell else – she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 per cent because I support my sister.”