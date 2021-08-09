Jamie Spears Says Co-Conservator 'Very Worried' About Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears claims his daughter’s conservator of person, Jodi Montgomery, was “very worried” last month about his daughter’s mental health.

In a court filing on Friday, Jamie alleged: “On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms. Montgomery. During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behaviour and overall mental health. Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Jamie claimed Montgomery wanted Britney placed under a 5150 hold, which allows a person to be held at a psychiatric facility against their will for up to 72 hours.

Montgomery’s lawyer, Laurieann Wright, said in a statement to Variety that Jamie’s filing “misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears” but confirmed that Montgomery has “concerns about Ms. Spears’ recent behaviour and overall mental health.”

Wright said Montgomery blames Jamie and believes it is in Britney’s best interests for him to resign as co-conservator “so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”

Jamie insisted in his court documents that his “sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has asked the judge to move up the next hearing on the conservatorship, which is currently set for Sept. 29.