Jana Kramer Shares Decision To Have Breast Augmentation

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer told fans this week she is getting a breast augmentation and lift.

“I have been insanely hesitant on sharing this because, honestly, I’m afraid of the reactions,” she wrote in a message on Instagram. “I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference.”

Kramer said she has thought about having her breasts done for many years. “I want to be open about WHY. First off, because ‘I’ want to,” she explained. “That right there should be enough.”

The 37-year-old admitted she has had insecurities about her body that were exacerbated when she became a mom. “Things didn’t go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I’m undressed,” said Kramer. “I don’t want to feel that way anymore.”

Admitting she is both nervous and excited about undergoing the surgery Kramer promised to share her journey with fans. “I just ask ya’ll to celebrate this with me,” she wrote.

“Bottom line, I’m choosing myself, I’m choosing my size, I’m doing what’s right for me. I know a woman’s body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this.”

Kramer and NFL player Mike Caussin, who will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in May, have daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

She previously had brief marriages to Michael Gambino (who was convicted of trying to kill her) and actor Johnathon Schaech and had a short engagement to singer Brantley Gilbert.

Kramer, who released albums in 2012 and 2015, was named Top New Female Artist at the ACMs in 2013. She is best known for her role on One Tree Hill.