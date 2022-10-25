Jane's Addiction Cancels 3 Performances In Canada

Jane’s Addiction “regrettably and forcibly” pulled out of three upcoming Smashing Pumpkins shows in Canada “due to doctors orders.”

Frontman Perry Farrell said Monday he needs time to recover from an injury he sustained while performing in New York City last week.

The band skipped Monday’s show in Toronto and will not be playing Wednesday in Montreal or Thursday in Quebec City. Filling in as opening act is Canadian band Our Lady Peace.

“I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform,” Farrell wrote in a message to fans on Monday. “I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.”

Farrell, 63, added he is “filled with sadness and frustration” and thanked fans for their understanding.