Janet Jackson Bringing 'Together Again' Tour To Toronto

Janet Jackson announced Monday she is heading out on tour next spring – but she is only making one stop in Canada.

The 56-year-old pop star will bring her Together Again tour to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 23. Ludacris will be special guest.

According to the promoter, the tour celebrates Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment as well as the 30th anniversary of janet and 25 years since The Velvet Rope. Jackson has not released an album since 2015's Unbreakable.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

It will be the first time Jackson has performed in Canada since 2017’s State of the World Tour, which included Vancouver and Toronto.