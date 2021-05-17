Janet Jackson's 'If' Outfit Sold To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is the proud owner of an outfit once worn by Janet Jackson.

Kardashian said Sunday she was the successful bidder for the pop superstar’s outfit from the 1993 “If” video. According to Julien’s Auctions, Kardashian paid $25,000 U.S.

“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit,” the reality show star wrote in an Instagram Story.

Jackson responded in an Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me.”

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning "If" music video. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

The outfit was one of several pieces snatched up during the weekend-long Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson auction. Jackson's costume from the 1995 video for her "Scream" collboration with brother Michael Jackson sold for $125,000, but Julien's did not identify the buyer.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Compassion International, a child advocacy organization.

Jackson celebrated her 55th birthday on Sunday.