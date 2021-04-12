Janet Jackson Selling Personal Items In Auction

Janet Jackson fans can soon own a piece of the pop superstar’s history.

Jackson is celebrating her 55th birthday next month with an auction of more than 1,000 items – including the dress she wore when she secretly married dancer René Elizondo Jr. in 1991.

“Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson honours The Queen of Pop and her ground breaking four decade career that changed music forever and opened the door for an entire generation of music icons who followed her extraordinary path,” reads a description from Julien’s Auctions.

Among the items up for grabs are Jackson’s military-style jacket “Rhythm Nation” jacket and the outfits from her “Scream” video with brother Michael Jackson.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Compassion International, a child advocacy organization.

The auction runs the sale from May 14 to 16.