Janet Jackson Shares Teaser For Documentary

Janet Jackson on Monday teased a new documentary about her phenomenal life and career.

“This is my story, told by me, not through someone else's eyes,” Jackson says, in the minute-long trailer. “This is the truth. Take it or leave it, love it or hate it. This is me.”

The teaser includes clips of Mariah Carey hailing Jackson as “empowered”, Paula Abdul calling her “a force to be reckoned with” and Missy Elliott describing Jackson as a “superstar.”

JANET is a four-hour documentary, directed by Ben Hirsh, that will be broadcast in two parts on U.S. cable channels A&E and Lifetime in January.

Jackson, 55, celebrates the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album next year.