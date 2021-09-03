Jann Arden Mourns Loss Of Beloved Dog Midi

Jann Arden is mourning the loss of her beloved canine companion, Midi.

The Morkie (a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier cross) was about two months shy of her 13th birthday.

The 59-year-old singer and star of her eponymous comedy series shared the sad news Friday afternoon on Facebook and Instagram.

“My heart is crushed,” Arden wrote. “Midi left the earth peacefully this morning. Her mighty little heart was tired out and it was time to go.

“There is nothing I can write here to express the depth of my gratitude and my love for my life’s greatest companion.”

Midi – short for Midler, as in Bette – was frequently mentioned on Arden’s Twitter. In August 2018, Midi required medical attention after she was bitten by another dog. And, in 2012, Arden was kicked off a Toronto-Ottawa VIA Rail train in Oshawa for having Midi in a bag with her.

“I would not have made it through these past few years without my 5 pound wonder dog - Midi,” Arden tweeted in 2017. “And that’s the truth.”

Arden gushed about Midi to the Financial Post in June. “She is awesome company – kind of grumpy but funny and predictable and loyal to a fault. She’s always so glad to see me and go where I go. She has watched hundreds of shows side stage, and I can always look over and see her peering out from her bag. It’s just the best,” she said.

“I rarely ever leave Midi alone. She comes with me wherever I go, and if my dog isn’t welcome, chances are you won’t be seeing me.”

Midi enjoyed a life of custom-made meals, travel, live music, grooming and plenty of toys.

In other words... she had a good mother.