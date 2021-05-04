Jann Arden Presenting Virtual Concert

Jann Arden announced Tuesday she will present a streaming concert later this month.

“I don’t know a single person that doesn’t have ‘going to see live music again’ on their list of things they’re going to do as soon as life gets back to a little bit of normal,” Arden said, in a release. “But until that happens, I’m excited to announce this live stream event that I think you will absolutely love.”

Jann Arden On Stage will take place May 20 at 8 p.m. ET and feature some of her best-known songs as well as “songs that I haven’t revisited for many years and even a couple of new ones.” Arden will also debut covers of Paul McCartney’s “Lavatory Lil” and The Cure’s “Lovesong.”

“The band and I got together in a warehouse somewhere to play some music and have some laughs, and I cannot even express how much of a joy-filled experience it was!”

Tickets for Jann Arden On Stage are on sale now, starting at $25.