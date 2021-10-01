Jann Arden Releasing Digital-Only Live Album

Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden announced Friday she is releasing a digital-only live album later this month.

Jann Arden On Stage! is set to drop Oct. 22 on all platforms.

The collection, recorded earlier this year during Arden’s livestream, includes hits like “I Would Die For You,” “Insensitive” and “Good Mother,” as well as covers of The Cure’s “Love Song” and Paul McCartney’s “Lavatory Lil.”

“It was recorded smack dab in the middle of such an uncertain time,” Arden said, in a release. “It was hard not to feel guilty about being together in person to make music again, but at the same time, our goal was to cheer people on and give them a bit of damn joy!

“When I listened back to this a few weeks later- I was struck by just that – a sense of joy and well-being. Music continues to be a bright light for human beings all over the planet. I hope you find a bit of joy in these new recordings too.”

Jann Arden On Stage! Tracklist:

1. Sleepless

2. Little Bird

3. Lavatory Lil

4. I Would Die For You

5. Love Song

6. The Way Things Are Going

7. Insensitive

8. The Sound Of

9. Good Mother