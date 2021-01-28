Jared Leto Recalls FINNEAS, Billie Eilish Performing At His House

Actor and musician Jared Leto revealed this week that he came close to signing Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS to his label.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was introduced to the siblings and immediately thought “they were so incredibly talented and just special people.”

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Leto recalled inviting Eilish and her brother to perform at a dinner party he was hosting for his famous friends.

“They showed up with a Guitar Center p.a. and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know, it shouldn't have sounded that good, it was impossible that it sounded that good,” he said.

“I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just, like, 'How did you find these people and, like, who are they?' Everyone was just… jaws on the floor.”

Leto said he remains a big fan. “The music is one thing, but I think they’re just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people.”