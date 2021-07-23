Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Debut 'If I Didn't Love You'

Jason Aldean has released “If I Didn’t Love You,” his collaboration with Carrie Underwood, ahead of his new album.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” Aldean explained, in a release. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime.

"Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album.”

The track was written by Aldean’s band members Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy with John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan.

“If I Didn’t Love You” is a taste of Aldean’s forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s 9.

Watch the lyric video below: