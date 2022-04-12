Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Win Big At CMT Music Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood won a pair of CMT Music Awards on Monday for the video for their single “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The video, directed by Shaun Silva, was named Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

The wins make Underwood the artist with the most CMT Music Awards, with 25 – including 10 for Video of the Year.

Another big winner on Monday night was Cody Johnson, whose “’Til You Can’t” visual, directed by Dustin Haney, won Male Video of the Year and who earned an award for a performance of “Dear Rodeo.”

Check out the winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” *WINNER

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy” *WINNER

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t” *WINNER

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got” *WINNER

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You” *WINNER

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” *WINNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve”

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” *WINNER

H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On”

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses”

Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” *WINNER

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/“Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner, Live

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR

Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER