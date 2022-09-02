Jason Aldean Dropped By PR Firm Over Wife's Trans Comments

Country star Jason Aldean’s public relations firm has dropped him after 17 years in the wake of comments by his wife that many considered to be transphobic.

Tyne Parrish, co-owner of Nashville-based The GreenRoom, told Billboard it was a “difficult decision” to step away from representing Aldean. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

Brittany Aldean came under fire last week after posted on Instagram: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Her famous husband commented: “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Among those responding to the comments were country stars Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris.

“You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope tweeted. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris opined on Twitter: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brandi Carlile commended Morris for speaking up. “Way to not tolerate disgusting behaviour,” she tweeted. “It’s tough…but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music – let your little light shine.”

Brittany later claimed her comment was taken out of context and accused Pope of “advocating for the genital mutilation of children.” She added: “Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of their actions.”