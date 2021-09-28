Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Promotes Anti-Biden Clothing

Country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany continue to show fans where they stand politically.

Brittany recently posted a set of photos on Instagram showing herself and the couple’s children Navy, 2, and Memphis, 3, wearing shirts with messages like “Anti Biden Social Club” and “Hidin’ From Biden.”

When someone commented that Jason “is not wearing the clothing or making any statements,” the singer replied: “Don’t kid urself. I think everybody knows where I stand. Nice try tho!”

In an Instagram Story, Brittany shared a link to the website where the anti-Biden clothing is sold – a website that displays a photo of former U.S. president Donald Trump pointing a gun at the camera. (Jason was on stage when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017, killing 60 fans and wounding more than 400 others.)

The site also sells clothing emblazoned with “Unvaccinated” and “Trump 45” as well as fake “Proof of Vaccination” cards.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Aldean admitted he did not vote in the 2016 U.S. election but spoke highly of Trump.