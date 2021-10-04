Jason Aldean Slams Measure To Protect Children From COVID-19

Jason Aldean has lashed out at efforts to protect children and their families from COVID-19 in California.

“So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids,” the country star fumed in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now?? You gotta be kidding me!”

Aldean was reacting to the California governor’s announcement on Oct. 1 that a COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the list of inoculations students in kindergarten through Grade 12 are required to have.

“We want to end this pandemic,” Newsom said. “We are all exhausted by it.”

Aldean, a supporter of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has publicly praised his wife Brittany and their children for wearing T-shirts with slogans like “Anti Biden Social Club” and “Hidin’ From Biden.”

In a recent Instagram Story, Brittany shared a link to the website where the anti-Biden clothing is sold – a website that displays a photo of former U.S. president Donald Trump pointing a gun at the camera. (Jason was on stage when a gunman opened fire at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017, killing 60 fans and wounding more than 400 others.)

The site also sells clothing emblazoned with “Unvaccinated” and “Trump 45” as well as fake “Proof of Vaccination” cards.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Aldean wrote on social media. “This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way.”