Jason Derulo Caught On Video Attacking Man Who Called Him Usher

Jason Derulo was ushered out of a Las Vegas casino in handcuffs early Tuesday after he attacked someone who called him Usher.

According to video clips on TMZ and social media, the 32-year-old singer was coming down an escalator outside Jewel nightclub at the Aria casino and resort when a man nearby shouted: “Hey, Usher, f**k you, b**ch!”

Derulo suddenly ran at the man, knocking over stanchions and throwing punches. After the scuffle was broken up by Derulo’s bodyguard and several security guards, Derulo turned and attacked another man.

The two men reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Las Vegas Police said officers were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. but the victims declined to file charges. Derulo was escorted off the property and issued a trespass notice.

Reps for Derulo have not commented on the fight.

Jason Derulo is seen in handcuffs following the altercation. Instgaram / christian_labare8