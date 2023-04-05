Jay-Z Among Music Stars On 'Forbes' List Of Billionaires

Three music artists are included on the 2023 World’s Billionaires List.

Leading the way is Jay-Z, who ranked No. 1215 overall. His music interests and other business ventures have made him worth $2.5 billion (all figures U.S.), according to Forbes, which compiled the list.

Rihanna comes in second – and at No. 2020 overall – with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks largely to her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty collections.

Rihanna, 35, is the 29th youngest billionaire on the Forbes list.

Also making the cut is “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett, whose $1 billion worth puts him at No. 2540 on the list.

Noticeably not a billionaire this year is Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. His lucrative partnerships with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap were scrapped last year after he made anti-Semitic comments.

In 2020, Ye attacked Forbes for not including him on that year’s list of billionaires. He claimed to be worth $3.3 billion, although Forbes later estimated it was closer to $1.3 billion. In 2021, the rapper’s net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion.

Click here for the full list and the methodology.