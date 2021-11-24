Jay-Z Becomes Most-Nominated Artist At Grammys

Jay-Z became the most-nominated artist ever when 64th Grammy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday.

The hip hop icon earned a noms for his contribution to Kanye West’s Donda (Album of the Year, Best Rap Album). The track “Jail” is also up for Best Rap Song.

Jay-Z has a second Best Rap Song nomination for being featured on DMX’s “Bath Salts.”

He now has 84 career nominations, besting previous record holder Quincy Jones, with whom he was tied. (Also topping Jones this week is Paul McCartney, who now has 81 nominations.)

Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé is the most-nominated female artist with 79.

As for wins, Jay-Z has collected 23 Grammys. (Jones is tied with Beyoncé with 28 Grammy wins.)

If West wins all five of the categories in which he is nominated on Jan. 31, 2022, he will surpass Jay-Z as the rapper with the most total wins. (West currently has 22.)