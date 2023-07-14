Jay-Z Given Exhibition At The Brooklyn Public Library

This morning at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library a new exhibit opened celebrating the works of Jay-Z.

In collaboration with Roc Nation, The Book Of Hov is a temporary exhibition displaying “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life."

Fans can learn more about each experience in The Book of HOV at its official website, which includes interactive media detailing the famed rapper's history through audio clips with transcripts and a variety of visual elements - everything from Jay-Z's albums and clothing to his countless magazine covers and setlists.

Last night the stars came out to pay their respects to Jay-Z and his career with the likes of Alicia Keys, Babyface, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Questlove, Miguel and the rapper's own mom, Gloria Carter, in attendance.

According to the library's website, the exhibition is free and open to the public during Central Library's regular hours of operation.

No date has been set for when the exhibition will end, but branch director Christine Schonhart says they anticipate it to continue throughout the fall.