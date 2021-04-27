Jay-Z Invests In Fitness Company
Jay-Z is following in the sneaker steps of his wife Beyoncé and jumping into the fitness industry.
The hip hop mogul’s company Marcy Ventures is investing in LIT Method, a fitness company founded in 2015 by personal trainers Taylor Gainor and Justin Norris.
In addition to classes in person and via an app, LIT Method sells a $1,750 U.S. “strength machine” direct to consumers.
The terms of the investment were not disclosed, WWD reported.
Last year, Peloton announced a partnership with Beyoncé for a series of “themed workout experiences.”
In a release at the time, the pop superstar said: “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves.
“Peloton and I both understand how the power of music can help uplift and inspire those on their fitness journeys.”
