Jay-Z Invests In Fitness Company

Jay-Z is following in the sneaker steps of his wife Beyoncé and jumping into the fitness industry.

The hip hop mogul’s company Marcy Ventures is investing in LIT Method, a fitness company founded in 2015 by personal trainers Taylor Gainor and Justin Norris.

In addition to classes in person and via an app, LIT Method sells a $1,750 U.S. “strength machine” direct to consumers.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed, WWD reported.

Last year, Peloton announced a partnership with Beyoncé for a series of “themed workout experiences.”

In a release at the time, the pop superstar said: “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves.

“Peloton and I both understand how the power of music can help uplift and inspire those on their fitness journeys.”