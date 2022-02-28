Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid Among NAACP Image Awards Winners
Drake came up empty at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which were handed out Saturday.
The Toronto rapper was nominated in four categories, including Outstanding Male Artist – an award that went to Anthony Hamilton.
Canada was repped instead by Justin Bieber, who is featured with Tems on a remix of Wizkid’s “Essence,” which was named Outstanding International Song.
The NAACP Image Awards honour achievements by people of colour in culture and entertainment. This year’s big winner was Jennifer Hudson, who was named Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.
Check out the winners in music categories:
OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST
Cynthia Erivo – “Ch. 1 Vs. 1”
Jimmie Allen – “Bettie James Gold Edition”
Saweetie – “Best Friend ft. Doja Cat” * WINNER
Tems – “If Orange Was A Place”
Zoe Wees – “Girls Like Us”
OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST
Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black” * WINNER
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy”
Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
J. Cole – “The Off-Season”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST
H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”
Ari Lennox – “Pressure”
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Chlöe – “Have Mercy”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales” * WINNER
OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SONG
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems and Justin Bieber * WINNER
“Peru” – Fireboy DML
“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy
“Touch It” – KiDi
“Understand” – Omah Lay
OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM
“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems * WINNER
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
"Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
OUTSTANDING ALBUM
An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Certified Lover Boy – Drake
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon
OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Respect
The Harder They Fall * WINNER
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
OUTSTANDING SOUL/R&B SONG
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER
OUTSTANDING HIP HOP/RAP SONG
“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe * WINNER
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
“My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake
OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (TRADITIONAL)
Anthony Hamilton ft. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”
Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan ft. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Leela James ft. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” * WINNER
OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (CONTEMPORARY)
Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” * WINNER
