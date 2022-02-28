Jazmine Sullivan, Wizkid Among NAACP Image Awards Winners

Drake came up empty at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, which were handed out Saturday.

The Toronto rapper was nominated in four categories, including Outstanding Male Artist – an award that went to Anthony Hamilton.

Canada was repped instead by Justin Bieber, who is featured with Tems on a remix of Wizkid’s “Essence,” which was named Outstanding International Song.

The NAACP Image Awards honour achievements by people of colour in culture and entertainment. This year’s big winner was Jennifer Hudson, who was named Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

Check out the winners in music categories:

OUTSTANDING NEW ARTIST

Cynthia Erivo – “Ch. 1 Vs. 1”

Jimmie Allen – “Bettie James Gold Edition”

Saweetie – “Best Friend ft. Doja Cat” * WINNER

Tems – “If Orange Was A Place”

Zoe Wees – “Girls Like Us”

OUTSTANDING MALE ARTIST

Anthony Hamilton – “Love Is The New Black” * WINNER

Drake – “Way 2 Sexy”

Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

J. Cole – “The Off-Season”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ARTIST

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales” * WINNER

OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SONG

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems and Justin Bieber * WINNER

“Peru” – Fireboy DML

“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy

“Touch It” – KiDi

“Understand” – Omah Lay

OUTSTANDING MUSIC VIDEO/VISUAL ALBUM

“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“Essence” – Wizkid ft. Tems * WINNER

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

"Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

OUTSTANDING ALBUM

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK/COMPILATION ALBUM

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Respect

The Harder They Fall * WINNER

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

OUTSTANDING SOUL/R&B SONG

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER

OUTSTANDING HIP HOP/RAP SONG

“Best Friend” – Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“Fye Fye” – Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe * WINNER

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“My Life (with 21 Savage and Morray)” – J. Cole

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (TRADITIONAL)

Anthony Hamilton ft. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar”

Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia On My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan ft. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Leela James ft. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” * WINNER

OUTSTANDING DUO, GROUP OR COLLABORATION (CONTEMPORARY)

Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” * WINNER