Jeffree Star Shuts Down Rumour Of Kanye West Affair

YouTube personality Jeffree Star shut down rumours on Thursday that he’s having an affair with Kanye West.

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone,” said Star. “This is so weird… this is so stupid.”

The 35-year-old entrepreneur pointed out “some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she insinuates Kanye and Kim and getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

Starr added: “This is so weird. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

West has not publicly commenting on the rumour, which popped up on TikTok following reports this week that his marriage to Kim Kardashian is ending in divorce.

Starr released one album and several EPs between 2007 and 2012.