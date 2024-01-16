Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean To Perform At iHeartCountry Festival In Austin

Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osbourne have been announced as performers at iHeartCountry Festival '24 In Austin, Texas.

Taking place at the Moody Center on May 4, 2024, the day-long festival will also include performances by Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, and Walker Hayes. Bobby Bones will host the event.

“We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin,” executive vp of programming for iHeartCountry, Rod Phillips, said in a statement. “It’s always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage.”

Tickets go on sale for the general public via Ticketmaster on January 26 at 1:00PM ET. Eligible Capital One cardholders will receive exclusive access to a presale beginning January 23 at 11:00AM ET through to January 25 at 11:00AM ET. More information can be found here.