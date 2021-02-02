Jenna Jameson: Marilyn Manson 'Fantasized About Burning Me Alive'

Former porn star Jenna Jameson claims she dumped Marilyn Manson because of his disturbing behaviour.

“We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive,” Jameson, 46, told the Daily Mail. “Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like … goodbye.

"Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting.”

Jameson, who hooked up with the shock rocker in 1997, added: “He is a lot. To say the least,” she told the Mail.

Manson was accused this week by multiple women – including actress Evan Rachel Wood – of inflicting emotional, physical and sexual abuse. In response, he was dropped by his record label.

In a statement on Instagram, Manson called the allegations against him "a distortion of reality" and insisted all of his relationships have been "entirely consensual with like-minded partners."